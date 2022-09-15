Hearts of Oak will play Great Olympics like a final game - Coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has disclosed that his team will approach their game against Great Olympics like a final match in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak will host their city rivals in the Ga Mashie Derby on Sunday, 18th 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking ahead of the game, Samuel Boadu whose side lost their first match in the 2022/23 GPL, emphatically stated that the Phobians would bounce back in their game against Great Olympics.



“Our focus now is to bounce back to face Great Olympics on Sunday. This is another game that will excite the fans because of the huge rivalry. It is a very important game for the two teams and their followers; we’ll approach it as if it’s a final game,” he said.



According to him, Hearts of Oak will put their defeat to Aduana Stars behind them and psyche themselves up for their match against Great Olympics.



He said, “there’s no need to dwell on the match we lost. We didn’t play badly at all. We had a very good game and created a number of scoring opportunities which we should have converted.”



“It was not a fair reflection of proceedings because we had the lion’s share of possession and threatened many more times. We paid dearly for a mistake we committed at the back. That’s football for you; you can play but when you fail to convert your chances, you can be punished,” Boadu said.

Hearts of Oak lost by 3-0 to Great Olympics last season in the Ghana Premier League.



