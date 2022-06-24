0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak will return stronger next season - Kwame Opare Addo assures

ESv2vOVXsAAMQ4o Opare Addo, Hearts PRO

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have assured their fans that they will improve their performance next season.

The Rainbow Club suffered an embarrassing campaign in the just-ended 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians finished the campaign at the 6th position with 46 points.

Speaking after the club’s unimpressive performance, Opare Addo is confident his side will come good next season.

“The season was not good for us looking at what happened,” he said.

“We have learned our lessons and I can assure any fan that we will improve our performance next season.

“Measures are being put in place to ensure that our target of the season are met and achieved,” he added.

Hearts of Oak despite their poor Premier League season will play Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] have announced that the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will kick off on Friday, September 12.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Did Akufo-Addo charter private jet for trips to Belgium and Rwanda?
Bawumia cannot come to power – Nyaho-Tamakloe
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Related Articles: