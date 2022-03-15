0
Hearts of Oak will sign Samuel Inkoom if he impresses at training - Opare Addo

Samuel Inkoom Ghana.jpeg Samuel Inkoom trained with Hearts of Oak

Communications Director at Hearts of Oak, Opare Addo, has revealed that the club might sign Samuel Inkoom if he impresses at training.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender started training with the Phobians on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

According to Opare Addo, the former Black Stars player is expected to have a couple of training sessions with the club for the technical team to monitor his performance.

The Communications Director disclosed that Inkoom would be required to follow a procedure just like Muntari before he would be signed by the Phobians.

“Samuel Inkoom is at the Hearts of Oak training grounds. He’s training with the team and the technical handlers are looking at him.

"Hearts will sign him if he impresses the coaches. Sulley Muntari passed through the same process before he was signed,” he told Pure FM.

Inkoom had intended to play for the Porcupine Warriors but it appears he was unable to reach a deal with Asante Kotoko.

The player has been training on his own his return to Ghana after his last deal in Georgia.

