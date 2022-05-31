Hearts of Oak will win 2021/2022 GPL - Seer Gyan insists

Hearts of Oak SC

Ghanaian prophet, Seer Gyan, has insisted that Hearts of Oak will retain the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier league despite Asante Kotoko being arm's length from claiming the title.



He said his prophecy about the Phobians retaining the league for three consecutive seasons is still intact despite Hearts trailing Kotoko by 11 points.



Speaking on Royal TV, the self-acclaimed prophet of God said there has not been any sign of change regarding Hearts defending their title.

"I have not heard anything different," he said.



When asked whether fourth-place Hearts will win the league with just four matches to go, Seer Gyan responded. ; "This is what makes me a prophet. The things that I say, are not in any book for you to copy. I want Ghanaians to know that God has given me 'dunamis'. When we say dunamis, we are talking about power. It is a Greek word and people with Dunamis are the people whose prophecies come to pass," he insisted.



Asante Kotoko are at the finishing line in the Ghana Premier League title race. The Porcupines are a win away from winning their 24 GPL title.



The Porcupines will need a win in one of their remaining four matches of the season.



Kotoko has a better head-to-head than second-placed Bechem United and third-placed Medeama. Both trail the Porcupines by 9 points.

Their next game is an outstanding fixture against Ashanti Gold on Thursday, June 2, 2022.



After the Ashanti Derby, Kotoko will play Great Olympics, Elmina Sharks, and Accra Lions in their final three matches.



