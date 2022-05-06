Hearts of Oak will win Ghana Premier League - Kwame Opare Addo tells Kotoko

Hearts of Oak target GPL title ahead of final 7 games

Bechem United host Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday 28



Asante Kotoko clash with Aduana Stars in Kumasi



Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo says the club is not giving up hopes of winning the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title.



The Phobians after breaking their trophy drought in the 2020/2021 season have had a very difficult but have been able to claim the third spot on the league table ahead of the matchday 28 games.



But despite a twelve-points gap between them and league leaders Asante Kotoko, Kwame Opare Addo claims that they are on course to defending their league title.

"The same games remaining games is very important to us and we are starting with the one against Bechem United."



"And if we are able to win the remaining games, then we know we will achieve our aim of winning the Ghana Premier League," he told Asempa FM in an interview.



Accra Hearts of Oak are third on the Ghana Premier League table with 43 points and will play second placed Bechem United on matchday 28.



League leaders Asante Kotoko can afford to lose two more games and will still win the league as they prepare to host fifth placed Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 8, 2022.



