Hearts of Oak win Ghana Premier League title with a game to spare

The last time the Phobians won the league title was in 2009 under Serbian trainer Kosta Papic

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak have won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title with a game to spare.

The Rainbow boys shared the spoils with City-rivals, Liberty Professionals in matchday 33 of the domestic top-flight at the Accra Sports Stadium to annex the title that has eluded the club for so many years.



Hearts of Oak were held to a 1-1 draw by the Scientific Soccer lads on Sunday. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh opened the scoring before Liberty restored parity.



The last time the Phobians won the league title was in 2009 under Serbian trainer Kosta Papic.

The draw against the Scientific Soccer lads means Hearts of Oak have clinched the league title for the first time in 12-years despite having a game in hand.



They sit of the table with 63 points and the outcome of the last round of matches (matchday 34) will not change anything.



Hearts of Oak will travel to Sogakope to play West African Football Academy (WAFA) in the final round of matches of the Ghana Premier League.