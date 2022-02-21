Hearts played their best football of the season - Kotoko coach admits

Prosper Nartey (left), Kotoko coach addresses the press with one of his boys

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has described Hearts of Oak's performance against his side as their best performance of the season.

The Phobians hosted their rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon in an outstanding game.



Despite the numerous chances created by both sides, the game ended goalless.



Speaking to the press after the Super Clash, the former WAFA gaffer lauded the Rainbow for their performance and resilience against his side.



According to him, this is the best performance he has seen Samuel Boadu's side put this season.

"I stand to be corrected Hearts of Oak as you know have not played better this like before," he said.



"With all due respect, I respect Hearts of Oak and love this kind of performance," he added.



Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Legon Cities in the matchday 18 games at the El Wak Stadium while Asante Kotoko will welcome Dreams FC to the Baba Yara Stadium.