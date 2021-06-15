Hearts playmaker Salifu poised to work hard to deliver league title

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim

Source: GNA

Accra Hearts of Oak attacking midfield gem Salifu Ibrahim says he needs to put in more hard work to propel the team in its quest to win honours this season.

Salifu has had a remarkable season thus far having bagged his eighth Man-of-the-Match accolade in their 2-0 win against Medeama SC in a match-week 29 encounter of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking at a post-match presser after their win, Salifu who is considered as one of the most highly-rated midfielders in the league said he was not focused on the hype around him but wants to be consistent in his performances for the team.



"It was a tough game for us and we had to win this match to boost our title-winning chances. So we went into the game with determination and deservedly we got the three points.

"It is normal when you become the main target of opponents and I think it is the time for me to work hard. I have to psyche myself and not focus on the hype around me.



Ibrahim added that listening to the coaches instructions had improved his play on the field and also created strong telepathy with other players.



Hearts of Oak who are currently top of the league would face off against Legon Cities in their next league encounter before engaging arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in a match that could become a title decider.