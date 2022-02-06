Hearts' predicted line up against Olympics, Muntari to start from bench

Hearts of Oak player, Sulley Muntari training with his teammates

Hearts of Oak face Olympics in Ga Mantse derby

Gladson to start for Hearts against former side Olympics



Richard Attah to start first game since returning from AFCON



Hearts of Oak's new signing Sulley Muntari could start from the bench as the Phobians face Great Olympics in a local derby tie at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.



The defending champions will look to record their first win over Olympics in three matches. The Dade lads managed to pick four points from their local rivals last season would want to extend their unbeaten run.



With Sulley expected to start from the bench, Salifu Ibrahim injured, and Salim Adams suspended, head coach Samuel Boadu expected to name a midfield of Frederick Ansah Botchway, Ushau Abu, and Galdson Awakao.

In defense, captain Fatawu Mohammed returned to training this week after his suspension but James Sewornu could maintain the spot as Mohammed Alhassan and Robert Addo Sowah with William Dankyi on the left side of the defense.



Richard Attah returning from the 2021 African Cup of Nations could make his return in the game replacing Richmond Ayi.



In attack, Daniel Afriyie and Enoch Asubonteng are expected to maintain their spot with Kofi Kordzi replacing Kojo Obeng Jnr.



Goalkeeper Attah, Kordzi, and Awako could be the three changes Boadu will make to the team today.



Kickoff set at 15:00 GMT

Full line up



Richard Attah



James Serwornu



William Dankyi



Mohammed Alhassan

Robert Addo Sowah



Frederick Ansah Botchway



Gladson Awako



Ushau Abu



Kofi Kordzi

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Enock Asubonteng