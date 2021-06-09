Hearts protest against Great Olympics is hollow and has no basis - Oluboi Commodore

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore, has finally reacted to Accra Hearts Of Oak's complaint filed against his outfit for 'fielding unqualified' in a matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Accra Hearts of Oak are alleging that Joshua Kwame Rhule was unqualified to feature in the Mantse Derby at the Accra Sports Stadium which ended 1-1.



The Phobians have reportedly filed a protest against their cross-city rivals- seeking to be declared winners after sharing the spoils in the capital.



Speaking on Sikka FM on the complaints, Mr. Oluboi Commodore described Hearts' protest as hollow and empty.



“Accra Hearts Of Oak protest against Accra Great Olympics is hollow and has no basis.”

“Anytime l hear people talking about it l laugh because the particular player in question is legible and qualified, fully registered so l don’t know where Hearts of Oak are coming from those allegations.”



Hearts are joint-top with sworn rivals Asante Kotoko on 50 points with six matches to end the season.



While their regional rivals Great Olympics are currently fourth on the league table with 45 points after playing 28 matches.