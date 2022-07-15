0
Menu
Sports

Hearts pursuing deal for New Edubiase forward Isaac Mintah

Issac Mintah.png New Edubiase’s Issac Mintah

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: phobianews.com

New Edubiase’s Isaac Mintah has emerged as a target for Hearts as Samuel Boadu looks to bolster his offensive options ahead of the next football season.

As of yet, there has been no contact between the two sides, though it’s understood that New Edubiase isn’t intending on preventing the young forward from leaving if their valuation of him is met.

As you would expect for a young Ghana international, said valuation is hardly bargained bucket stuff, though the Phobians are unlikely to be put off by the price tag given their desperate need for offensive reinforcements.

Mintah scored 23 goals, registered 5 assists, and with 6 MVP accolades in 25 appearances, and emerged the top scorer in Zone Two of the Division league. Mintah is currently a member of Ghana’s Black Galaxies side preparing for the CHAN qualifier against Benin. He is one of two players from Division One invited by manager Annor Walker.

Source: phobianews.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't
Kufuor blasts money-making politicians
Why Bawumia will choose Ghana Card over interchanges
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea