Hearts return to action in GPL in midweek against Elmina Sharks

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, will return to action in the Ghana Premier League after the team’s exit from the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Phobians since the start of the 2021/2022 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign have not impressed.



With heavy losses in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup, the team is lacking confidence and in need of wins to get back to their best.



In midweek, Hearts of Oak will aim to take the first step when the team takes on struggling Elmina Sharks in the Ghana Premier League.



The game which will be a clash on matchday eight of the league season will be played at the Papa Kwasi Nduom Park.



A win from that game will be a huge boost for the Phobians in their quest to fight to defend the Ghana Premier League table.

The team from the capital is currently stuck in the relegation zone of the league table but could be in the top half of the standings if they win all three outstanding matches.



