Hearts set to be dealt a blow after transfer target edges closer to Etoile du Sahel move

Cameroonian striker, Adolf Enow Nkembe

Hearts transfer target Enow Nkembe Adolf is reportedly edging closer to a move to Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel.

The Phobians have supposedly had the Cameroonian international on their radar for some time, but are set to lose out on the AS Fortuna du Mfou star after reports in Cameroon hinted he is Tunisia-bound with the Tunisian side offering €90,000 for his services.

The 22-year-old has been with AS Fortuna du Mfou since July 2021 after making a switch from Colombe Sport and has gone on to establish himself as one of the most sought-after forwards in Cameroon where he emerged the top scorer this term with 20 goals.



For Hearts, it is a blow, but one that is somewhat cushioned by speculation that another Cameroonian forward could be Accra-bound this summer. Junior Kaaba has been heavily linked with the club in the last few weeks, with several outlets reporting that a deal is already in place for him to sign a 2-year-deal with the Phobians.