Hearts set to build 5,000 seater capacity stadium at Pobiman

Accra Hearts of Oak players

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have plans of building an ultra-modern 5,000 seater capacity Stadium.

Owner and majority shareholder of the club Togbe Afede XIV is keen to build the new stadium for the club at their Pobiman complex.



Artistic impressions of the facility has flooded various social media portal with most Hearts of Oak supporters in awe of the proposed edifice.



The club is already developing the Pobiman Academy Project site with the building of the club's secretariat, offices, training pitches among other facilities.



The second phase of the project is close to completion with work frantically ongoing by the Turkish contractors for some months now.

Hearts are expected in the coming days to make an official announcement about the proposed 5,000 capacity stadium before a sod cutting ceremony takes place for work to begin.



The phobias have been in very good form and are on course to win their 20th league title having beaten Asante Kotoko last Sunday to open a three-point gap at the summit of the table with three points to go.



It will be their first league title win in 12 years since they last won the title in 2009 under Serbian trainer Kosta Papic.



Hearts will face Ebusua Dwarfs in the matchday 32 games at the Cape Coast Stadium this weekend.