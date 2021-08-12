Hearts set to sign WAFA youngster Suraj Musah

WAFA defender Suraj Musah

Accra Hearts of Oak are on a frantic recruitment drive to fortify their squad as they bid to go far in the CAF Champions League competition which will start next season.

The Phobians have reportedly reached an agreement with West African Football Academy SC over the transfer of versatile defender Suraj Musah aacording to Kickgh.com.



Hearts are expected to announce the transfer of the defender in the coming days after he passes his mandatory medical examinations as they make efforts to bolster their ranks ahead of next season.



The defender played inly four times for his side but showed glimpses of what he can offer and the capital based club believe he is one for the future.

He is adept at playing as a center back and also as a right full back something which appeals to his soon to be club.



The phobians have also raided WAFA for exciting youngster Enock Esubonteng and Konadu Yiadom and will announce their capture in the coming days.



While they have already acquired the services of former Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC forward Isaac Agyenim Boateng until 2025.