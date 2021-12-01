Hearts should motivate themselves ahead of JS Saoura clash - Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed has urged players of Hearts of Oak to have the belief and secure qualification to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League champions travel to Algeria for the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-off against Algeria side JS Saoura.



Hearts won the first leg 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday kind courtesy Salifu Ibrahim and Agyenim Boateng.



Yahaya Mohammed has advised the Hearts players to take a lesson from the WAC defeat in the CAF Champions League and motivate themselves ahead of this game.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the game on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM, Yahaya Mohammed said the players could become legends if they are able to secure qualification to the money zone.



“I have confidence in the Hearts players. If I was playing for them I would advise them to psych themselves. After conceding that 6 goals it is a lesson to them.



“If they want to make a name this is the time for them. They don’t need anybody to advise them. The 2-0 is a good result for them to go and qualify. The players should motivate themselves. The management should also do their part to motivate them”, he added.