Hearts signs three-year deal with former Dwarfs Captain Dennis Korsah

Source: GNA

Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed the signing of former Ebusua Dwarfs left back Dennis Nkrumah Korsah on a three-year deal.

Dennis Korsah, joined the Phobians from Division one league side Ebusua Dwarfs, who are set to return to premier league football again.



The player on Monday afternoon at the office of the club, appended his signature to a three-year deal that would enable the club to register him with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) during the second transfer window.



The former Dwarfs captain, is set to be the replacement of Raddy Ovouka who left the club before the season started.



Dennis was unveil on 31st January, at the club secretariat



He was one of the outstanding players in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League (GPL) before they were relegated into the Division league.

Dennis started his football career with cape coast Ebusua Dwarfs in June 2016.



He played 32 league matches last season, scored 5 goals and made 4 assists, ending the season as the highest scoring defender.



Samuel Boadu, Coach for Hearts of Oak , at a post- match last Sunday, said the arrival of Dennis Korsah would provide a major squad boost for the team, as they push to defend their league title.



Korsah over the years has excelled on the local scene where he had given his best to Ebusua Dwarfs who suffered relegation last season.



The reigning champions are currently placed fifth in the GPL with 23 points with an outstanding match against Asante Kotoko on 20th February at the Accra Sports Stadium.