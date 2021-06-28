Hearts skipper attributes Super Clash win to hard-work

Fatawu Mohammed, Captain of Accra Hearts of Oak

Fatawu Mohammed, Captain of Accra Hearts of Oak has attributed his side’s crucial win over rivals, Asante Kotoko to hard work and determination.

Asante Kotoko suffered a 0-1 defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak on Match Day 31 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League (GPL) played on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s lone goal in the second half was enough to seal victory for the Phobians.



Mohammed who was adjudged the Nasco Best Player of the match for his impressive performance said Hearts of Oak’s determination paid off.

He credited Coach Samuel Boadu for his massive improvement as a player saying: “Coach Samuel Boadu pushed me extra for my impressive performance lately. I am where I am today because of him.”



He added that, despite beating Asante Kotoko, it was not an easy task to accomplish.



Accra Hearts of Oak are still top of the league log with 59 points, three more than Kotoko.