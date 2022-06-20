Hearts supporter burns jersey after RTU defeat

Hearts of Oak players

Staunch Hearts of Oak fan burn the jersey of the club after their embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Real Tamale United in the final game of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.

The Frustrated Hearts fan lamented about the poor performance of their team after the game, whiles some of the fans went on Twitter, Facebook expressing their displeasure about the club’s performance.



The angry supporters are horrified by the side’s downward spiral, claiming their performance this season in the league has been catastrophic.



Real Tamale United (RTU) survived relegation by coming from behind to thrash lacklustre Accra Hearts of Oak 4-1 at the Accra Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat makes it four losses in succession for the Phobians and drops them to sixth on the ladder, while RTU escaped relegation by placing 15th on the league log with 41 points from 34 matches.



