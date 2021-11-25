Hearts supporters’ chief hails Akufo-Addo for GH₵1m promise to the club

Hearts of Oak supporters chairman, Elvis Hesse Harman

Hearts of Oak to receive GH₵1M from Nana Akufo-Addo

Hearts of Oak paid a courtesy call to the Presidency on Tuesday



Elvis Hesse Herman says Akufo-Addo's donation will help Hearts qualify for the next stage



Hearts of Oak supporters’ chairman, Elvis Hesse Harman has shown his appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for pledging GH₵1M to Hearts.



The President made the promise to the team when they paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, November 23.

The amount is to aid Hearts of Oak cover some of the costs the club will incur during CAF Confederations Cup assignment.



Reacting to the pledge, Hesse Herman showered praises to Akufo-Addo for his kind gesture.



“On behalf of Hearts of Oak supports, I would like to thank HE the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo for such a gesture. Playing in Africa is not a small thing. It is a huge investment and I think that this money will go a long way to support the board, the players and the club to ensure that we will qualify for the next stage, which is very important for both Accra Hearts of Oak and Ghana football. We thank the President a lot. I think is it a very good gesture and I think we should applaud him.“ he told Kumasi based Angel FM.



Hearts of Oak who has had a tough start in the GPL will hope to get back to their best in the game JS Saoura in the CAF Confederations Cup.