Hearts to build 50,000-seater ultra-modern stadium - Sowah Odotei confirms

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has revealed that the club has begun preparation towards building a 50,000-capacity stadium.



According to the Odotei, the Phobians' aim of becoming a great club in Ghana and Africa cannot be archived without infrastructure.



The board member confirmed that the stadium project is one of quadruple projects that the club is working on.



“Our journey to attain preeminence as a club not just in Ghana but Africa can’t be achieved without infrastructures. We want everyone especially the media to take note that this year will be the beginning of rolling out of the quadruple project,” Odotei Sowah said during the commissioning of the Hearts of Oak Commercial Centre on May 11, 2022.

“The quadruple project will be concluded with the building of our own 50,000 seater stadium, somewhere in Accra. Today marks the beginning of the quadruple infrastructure project of Hearts of Oak,” he added.



He stated that the just commissioned commercial centre is one of the quadruple projects.



“One of the quadruple projects is the Hearts of Oak commercial centre which we’re commissioning today. The second one is the sod cutting of the new head office of the club which will be done after this short ceremony.”



He also named the club's training centre under construction as the third of the projects in line.



“The third project of the quadruple project will be the commissioning of the twenty-acre sports facility at Pobiman."



The Phobians on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, unveiled their new commercial center at a colourful ceremony.

The centre, when fully operationalised, is expected to be in charge of all commercial activities of the club.



Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV, and other Board Members as well as some members of the old administration graced the occasion.



