0
Menu
Sports

Hearts to resume training after halting programs due to disease outbreak

Hearts Of Oak CI Accra Hearts of Oak team line up before a game | File photo

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak will return to training today, May 25, 2022 after halting all training programs due to mass strange disease outbreak weeks ago.

The Phobians were hit with a mass strange disease not long ago, however, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) recommended that all games and training of Hearts of Oak be suspended.

Due to that, Hearts of Oak matchday 30 game against Eleven Wonders over the weekend was postponed.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions has not trained since their game against the Techiman-based club was postponed.

But Footballghana.com understands the club will resume training on Wednesday at the Legon Ajax Park to prepare for the remaining games of the campaign.

Hearts of Oak are 3rd on the league log with 49 points.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media
Akufo-Addo to hire jets for next 4 months
Mobile money agents find 'cash cow' in deposit transactions - Report
You’re are a 'big fool' if you think a Will circulated on social media is authentic - Maurice Ampaw
Former PPA boss, brother-in-law granted GH¢10 million bail
I'm a member of the Owoo Family - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
What Kufuor said about nationality switches of Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%
Related Articles: