Hearts versus Kotoko: Which team has the best team bus?

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak bus

Hearts of Oak 2018 bus arrive

Asante Kotoko outdoor new bus



Hearts of Oak draw goalless with Asante Kotoko



Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have taken their rivalry beyond the football pitch to who has the best team bus.



The debate over which club has the best team bus was fuelled after Asante Kotoko unveiled their new team bus on the social media pages.



Most Asante Kotoko fans on social media have trolled rivals Accra Hearts of Oak fans after the new bus which comes with another sponsorship package was announced by their club.

However, in an attempt to draw the line, here are some of the features of both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak’s team bus.



Hearts of Oak unveiled their team bus in September 2020, but Asante Kotoko unveiled their bus in 2018 before getting their latest in 2022.



While Asante Kotoko’s new bus is a 36-seater, Hearts of Oak’s bus can convey up to 48 passengers.



The Phobian Bird was manufactured by Hyundai is a 2010 Universe Prime, while the Porcupines new bus was made by Volvo is a 2021 edition of B8R Marcopolo.



Hearts of Oak’s bus was acquired via a sponsorship deal with Star assurance but Kotoko managed to seal a Fabulous bus through a deal with Access Bank

Kotoko’s Volvo bus is estimated to be within the region of $25,000 to $30,000 while Hearts of Oak’s bus is estimated to cost $11,000 to $15,000.



The Kotoko bus with 34 passenger seats with an additional one for the driver and a spare one, is fully air-conditioned and comes along with 4 TV screens.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak’s bus comes with one TV screen, fully air-conditioned and has a back camera.



The Phobian bus is customized with the club's emblem embossed on it but the new Asante Kotoko bus is 3D customized with the club's logo, porcupine and designed with spikes.



