Hearts vs Kotoko: Five players who showed they deserve Black Stars call-up

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko shared the spoils at the Accra Sports Stadium as the Super Clash saw no goals.



Despite ending scoreless, the match was eventful with some players making statements with their performance.



Ghana will play Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs in March and with the dearth of quality so apparent in the team, Black Stars coach Otto will be looking at some of the players who distinguished themselves in the Super Clash.



Here are five players who could earn a call up after stunning display



Dennis Korsah



The former Ebusua Dwarfs made his first ever super clash bow and he had a game of his life.

The left back had Hearts of Oak's left side of defense under control. He was amazing down the left and capped a monstrous performance with the man of the match award.



Dennis Korsah's desire to overlap, ball progression and accurate passing as well as his composure while defending are qualities that merits a Black Stars opportunity.



Richard Attah



The Hearts of Oak number one's performance affirmed his consistent call up to the national team recently.



He was unbeatable. Attah was incredible, making five big saves including a double save of Richmond Lamptey's strike on the 57th minute.



He gained the applauds for earning a clean sheet he worked for.

Mudasiru Salifu



The Kotoko workaholic midfielder had yet another impressive performance against Hearts of Oak.



He led Kotoko midfield to win the battle at the middle of the pitch. His industrious performance coupled with simple touches and ball winning sense kept Kotoko on the front foot.



Many believe that he is an esque of Black Stars midfielder, Muntari and could be a great addition to the national team.



Richmond Lamptey



The Asante Kotoko attacking midfielder who made his debut in the big fixture had a good game.

He almost gave Kotoko the lead in the second half but got denied by Richard Attah.



Some believe his attacking instinct of knowing where to be at the right time in and round the box is a quality Black Stars is lacking.



Imoro Ibrahim



Imoro has been one the best performers for Kotoko this season. He has four assists so far.



In the game on Sunday, he made Kotoko dangerous on the left side with his offensive runs.



Unfortunately, he picked up an injury on thus was subbed off on the 40th minutes.

Imoro made his Black Stars debut in 2021. His performance this season could earn him a place in the national team next month.



Author: Emmanuel Enin