Hearts vs Kotoko: Government rejects request to lift 25% capacity directive

The Accra Sports Stadium will be filled to 25 percent capacity for Sunday's Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



Since January 2021, stadiums in the country have been limited to 25% capacity due to a government directive aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.



However, before the Super Clash, the National Sports Authority requested that the government's COVID-19 Task Force to reconsider the arrangement in order to allow more spectators to see the event.

The Ghana Football Association per reports has printed 9,200 tickets, which represents 25% of the 40,000-seat stadium's capacity, and given them to the NSA for distribution and sale.



According to Charles Amofah, NSA Public Relations Officer, the NSA is still waiting for a last-minute change of heart from the country's health authorities on increasing capacity above the 25% restriction.



“This is no longer about just health; it also has security implications. Due to the high demand in the game, we anticipate that too many people will gather around the stadium, trying to force their way in. We experienced that in the game between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics last season. A gate was eventually rammed” Charles Amofah told Citi FM.



He added, “If we open it up to admit more people, we can afford a repeat of a similar incident,” he said.



Hearts of Oak will host Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League game on Sunday 20th February 2022 at 3:00 pm local time.