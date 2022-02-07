Hearts vs Oly: Annor Walker mocks ‘boxer’ Awako for fighting in Ga Mashie derby

Awako and Akaminko clashed during the match

Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker has mocked his former player Gladson Awako for fighting like a boxer during their game on matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of their city rivals Great Olympics thanks to a goal scored by Abdul Yussif Aziz.



Gladson Awako who joined the Rainbow club from Great Olympics was left frustrated in the game as Jerry Akaminko marked him out of the game on several occasions.

The two were involved in near fisticuffs after Akaminko brought down Awako in a cynical tackle.



It took the intervention of some players to separate the two who were visibly upset at the turn of events.



Speaking after the game, Olympics coach, Annor Walker revealed that he deliberately assigned Akaminko to hound Awako because Olympics needed the win badly.



“You saw Awako, he started fighting because I knew what he can do and I told Akaminko not to give him a breathing space,” Anor Walker said after the game.



According to him, “at the end of the day, he started to be a boxer. We came to win at all cost.” Prior to the game on Sunday, Great Olympics had lost a crucial game to Asante Kotoko on matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League.