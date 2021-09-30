Hearts youngster Enoch Asubonteng 'working hard' to break into starting team

Enoch Asubonteng in action for Hearts

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Enoch Asubonteng says he is working hard to break into the first team of the Ghanaian champions.

Asubonteng, who joined the Phobians in the transfer window from WAFA, cameoed in the 2-0 win against C.I Kamsar in the CAF Champions League.



However, the 20-year-old is yearning for more play time and has revealed he is working on making himself reliable to the coach.



“I've got to work hard in training every day and show the coaches that I am ready to be part of this squad. I've got to give him that trust so he will be ready to play me," he told the club's official website.

"I'll be ready, I'll always be ready to play and always ready to come on when needed. I see it that when I do get the chance to play, it's also my chance to help the team."



The youngster is tipped to be a revelation at the Ghanaian giants after his outstanding performance at WAFA last season.