Heavyweight champion Osuman presents titles to former president Mahama

Boxing Pix 697x470 Alhaji Osuman (second left) displaying the titles with former President Mahama

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The West Africa heavyweight boxing champion, Alhaji Haruna Osuman, and his management team yesterday paid a courtesy call on former President John Dramani Mahama.

The visit offered the management and the boxer the opportunity to present the two titles he won recently to the former president and seek his blessings.

The members of the management team included Alhaji Mohammed Abdul-Samad, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of All for One Promotion, and Alhaji Mohammed Osman Khuzaimah, the CEO of New Fadama City Gym.

The former President was glad to know Alhaji Osman has annexed two titles and wished him well in his boxing career.

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh
