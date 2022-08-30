Hellas Verona sign Ghanaian defender Isak Malcolm Kwaku Hien

Kwaku Hien has joined Verona

Italian Serie A outfit Hellas Verona have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Isak Malcolm Kwaku Hien this summer, Footballghana.com can report.

The Swedish-born Ghanaian centre-back joins the club on a four-year deal from Swedish side Djurgardens IF.



The 23-year-old was on the radar of Torino and Slavia Prague but opted to join Hellas Verona.



He is expected to play a huge role for the club in the 2022/23 season.

"Verona - Hellas Verona FC announces that it has acquired from Djurgardens IF - definitively until 30 June 2026 - the right to sports performances of the Swedish defender Isak Hien,"



"Hellas Verona FC welcomes Isak Hien with a warm welcome, wishing him the best personal and team satisfaction in the yellow and blue jersey."



The Swedish-born centre-back is still eligible to represent Ghana at the international level since he is yet to feature for the Swedish senior national team.