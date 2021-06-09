Help Abalora, don’t kill his confidence – Yahaya Mohammed pleads

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed

• Yahaya Mohammed says Abalora deserves support from the Black Stars coaches and Ghanaians

• He believes it will be a mistake to drop him ahead of next year's AFCON



• Abalora made a mistake in Ghana's game against Morocco



Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed has called on the handlers of the Black Stars to offer some psychological assistance to embattled goalkeeper Razak Abalora.



Abalora courted vile criticism from Ghanaians on social media after he committed an error in Ghana’s 0-1 defeat to Morocco on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.



A cross was floated into the box and Abalora could not grab the ball on his first attempt which resulted in a free header by Jawad El Yamiq.



Yahaya Mohammed is quoted by Africa-foot to have offered his support for the goalkeeper and asked the technical team of the Black Stars to keep faith with him.

According to him it will be a mistake for the country to recruit a new number two with few months to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.



“But for now, it’s [Razak] Abalora and Richard Ofori who are available. We are going for a tournament 2021 AFCON, are we now going to build the confidence of a new goalkeeper for the tournament.?



“Razak Abalora has already built his confidence having played a couple of matches. So, the technical team must help Razak Abalora correct the mistakes. The psychologist and the technical team must help him and even his spiritual aspect must be checked.



“I think if we help and encourage Razak Abalora, we will have a future with him. If we take him out of the post or team, we are still stagnated, so let’s keep him and help him correct his mistakes and build his confidence.” Yahaya Mohammed said.



It remains to be seen if Razak Abalora will be given another chance to keep the post for the Black Stars when they take Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 12 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.