Henderson wants inside info from Sancho and Bellingham ahead of big game against Germany

Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham can provide England with extra insight on Germany's Bundesliga players ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 clash, says Jordan Henderson.

Gareth Southgate's England face Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, having failed to beat them in the knockout stages of a major tournament since 1966.



Sancho and Bellingham both play their club football in Germany for Borussia Dortmund and have regularly lined up alongside and against some of Joachim Low's key players in the Bundesliga.



Henderson says the duo can share additional information with their England teammates as they prepare for Tuesday's '"special" clash.



When asked if Sancho and Bellingham could aid Southgate's preparation this week, he responded: "They will do, a lot of us know a lot them anyway because they have top-class players across the pitch.



"We will know them well, we'll watch their games in the Euros. Jadon and Jude know them very well, they are both big players for us and I am sure they will be telling the lads one or two other things about them."

The Liverpool midfielder also revealed the team will not be changing their training methods with regards to penalties now that they face the prospect of a shootout in the knockout stages.



"We always practice penalties so nothing really changes again. That's always the case in any tournament," he said.



He continued: "It's a special game, it's always a special game. In recent years you look at the one with the ball over the line which wasn't given, that was probably the standout game.



"It's special for everyone, for the players, the fans and the neutrals watching. It's exciting and everyone will be looking forward to it. We just have to stay focused and give everything on the pitch and have no regrets."



