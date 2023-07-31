Henry Addo scores twice in MSK Zilina's win against Ružomberok

Ghana's Henry Addo

Ghana's Henry Addo scored twice in MSK Zilina's 3-1 win against Ružomberok in the Slovakian Superliga.

Henry Addo started the game and lasted 81 minutes. He was replaced by Jan Minarik at the Pod Dubnom.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Zilina 22 wins, Ruzomberok 13 wins, and eight draws.



MSK Zilina took the lead in the slower first half after Henry Addo's solo in the 38th minute.

Although Ruža equalized through Kristof Domonkos after coming from the dressing room, the Shoshone came to life thanks to the substitutions and Henry Addo decided the triumph of the yellow and green with his second accurate shot. Henry Addo's second goal was assisted by Patrik Ilko.



Mário Sauer secured the first triumph of the new season in the end for MSK Zilina. The Yellow and Green will now turn their attention to their Uefa Europa Conference League game against Gent on 3rd August.