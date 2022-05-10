0
Herbert Mensah confident Asante Kotoko will win 2021/2022 GPL champions

Herbert Mensah4 Former Asante Kotoko CEO, Herbert Mensah

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Mensah, believes that his former club will finish the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League as champions.

The record holders of the Ghana Premier League currently sit on top of the table with 56 points after matchday 28 and have opened a nine-point gap between them and second-placed Bechem United.

But with six games remaining, Herbert Mensah believes that they will not bottle the trophy as they did in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Asante Kotoko has almost won the league at the beginning of the year. They must finish strong; people must support them strongly," he said.

“I hope that Kotoko will remain focused not only on the title but the other matches, and I think with the coach, with Nana Yaw Amponsah, with the playing body, they should succeed so that we will be praying for them,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will soon travel to Obuasi to play regional rivals Ashantigold on matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League.

