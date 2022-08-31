Herbert Mensah’s warm reflections of Asante Kotoko to mark 87th anniversary

Former Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Herbert Mensah

Former Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Herbert Mensah has celebrated the club as they mark their anniversary.

Asante Kotoko marked their 87th anniversary on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, which is the exact day the club was formed.



To celebrate the club, Herbert Mensah urged supporters to rally around the club as they prepare to compete in the CAF Champions League.



He also used the opportunity to thank the hierarchy of the club for working hard to achieve a big milestone.



“Happy birthday Kotoko. Asante Kotoko is not just a club, its an institution, we have Otumfuo and we are blessed for that,” he stated.



While trying to remember some of the legends who have played for the Porcupine Warriors, the former Kotoko chairman named the likes Abdul Razak, Wilberforce Nfum, Sims Mensah, James Appiah, Robert Mensah, Kyenkyehene, Dogo Moro, Rev. Osei Kofi among others.



According to him, the club has survived the test of time playing the likes of Al Ahly of Egypt, clubs from South Africa and Hearts of Oak who have given them real competition.

In his concluding statements, Herbert Mensah said, “you love the club, celebrate them irrespective of whoever is running it. Love your club and understand what it means.”



Except for the CAF Confederation and Super Cup, the Porcupine Warriors have won every trophy that they have competed in since the club was founded in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi in the Gold Coast era.



Watch video below







JNA/BOG