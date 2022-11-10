Here are 13 countries who have announced their final 26-man squad for World Cup

Germany national team

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just 10 days away from starting and some national teams have begun to announce their squad list for the tournament.

FIFA has set November 14 as the deadline for all 32 participating countries to release theirfinal squads.



During the 73rd FIFA Congress, the World's football governing body announced that the squad size for the world cup has been increased from 23 to 26.



Hence all participating countries are expected to name a 26-man squad each for the tournament.



So far, 13 countries out of the 32 participating nations have released their final list with others set to follow in the coming days.



The tournament is set to kick start on November 20 and end on Sunday, December 18, 2022.



All leagues organized by FIFA's member associations will go on a break within the period of the tournament.



Here are the six national teams who have announced their final squad.



Japan



Japan were the first nation to announce their final squad for the tournament. The Blue Samarai released their squad on Thursday, November 1, 2022.



Takumi Minamino, Tahiro Tomiyaso, Kawashima, Kaoro Mitoma, Maya Yoshida are the key names in the squad.





Japan have announced 2️⃣6️⃣-a man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar! ????????????



How far will the Samurais progress in this year's tournament???????? #Japan #FIFAWorldCup #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XtEPHZI8ZZ — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) November 9, 2022

The North Americans were the second nation to release their squad. Joel Campbel, Kaylor Navas, and Bryan Ruiz are the key names on the list.







Brazil



Brazil head coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi popularly known as Tite, named a star-studded squad on Monday, November 7.



Arsenal duo, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, who missed the last call-ups in September, were included in the final list this time.



Some constants like Thiago Silva, Marquinhos Alisson, Ederson, Casimero, and Vinicius Jr were also named in the squad.



Meanwhile, Dani Alves made a shocking appearance in the squad at age 39.







Australia



The Socceroos named their squad on Tuesday, November 8. Matthew Ryan and Aaron Mooy lead the Australian squad.







Sengal



The Tarenga Lions of Senegal are the first African to announce their squad. Head coach Aliou Cisse has named a star-filled squad for the tournament.

Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikou Kouyate, Ismaila Sarr all made the squad.







Demark



Denmark have also announced their 26-man squad. Christain Eriksen, Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Kasper Schmeichel, and Emile Hojbjerg are the key men leading the Dens' list.





???? ????????????????????????????????: Denmark have announced their squad for the World Cup. ???????? pic.twitter.com/SzRE3Hrz1m — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 8, 2022

THE USMNT SQUAD HEADED TO THE WORLD CUP ???????? pic.twitter.com/Ouyo74QO5x — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 9, 2022

France head coach, Didier Deschamps, announced his final list in a press conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.The surprise omission in the list is Real Madrid left-back, Ferland Mendy.USA announced a young talented squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Chelsea star, Christian Pulisic will be leading the Americans.

Cameroon is the second African country to announce their World Cup squad after Senegal.



Napoli's Anguissa, Bayern's Choupo Mouting, Inter goalkeeper, Andre Onana as well as Vicent Aboukar all made the list.





???????????????????????????? ????????



Here it is - our 26-man squad for the 2022 @FIFAWorldCup in Qatar ???? pic.twitter.com/U3KGoU5lnz — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 10, 2022

Luka Modric will lead Croatia's 26-man squad in Qatar. Modric won the best player at the last edition and will hope he leads his Country to clinch the ultimate this time after finishing second in 2018.Germany have announced their final squad for the World Cup on November 10, 2022.Some of the key names in the list include Götze, Gundogan, Kimmich, Gnabry, Havertz, Neuer, Sané, and Rudiger.Youngsters like Musiala, Moukoko, and Adeyemi also make the list for their first World Cup appearance.

Belgium



Belgium head coach, Roberto Martinez has released their 26-man squad for the World Cup.



Eden Hazard, Kevin DeBruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Thibaut Courtois are the key players on the list.





اللائحة النهائية لأسود الأطلس مستعدة لنهائيات كأس العالم فيفا قطر 2022 ????????



????Your squad list is ready for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 !#DimaMaghrib ???????? #AtlasLions #TeamMorocco pic.twitter.com/IQOUBmlAP2 — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) November 10, 2022

Morocco were the third African country to announce their World Cup squad.The list has no surprise omissions as Ziyech, El-Nesyri, Hakimi, Yassine Bono, and Boufal have all been included.EE/