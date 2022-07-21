Here are 4 key names from the 17 players Ogum demanded

Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie

The decision by the board of Asante Kotoko to find common ground with coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum over his transfer request for the upcoming season reportedly prompted his resignation.

Emmanuel Dasobri, the club's administrative manager has explained why the Board rejected Ogum's proposed 17 new players.



“During the meeting with the board to discuss his report to the management, there was a disagreement over his request to sack 10 players and recruit 17 new players, including four centre-backs," Dasoberi told Graphic Sports.



GhanaWeb understands that the manager proposed sacking 10 players and replacing them with 10 new signings.



However, the number increased to 17 due to the addition of alternative signs to the list.



According to Angel FM, there are four names on the wanted list that Prosper Nateh Ogum wished to have among the 17 players on the list.

Here are the four players



Afriyie Barnieh



Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie's name appears to be in the list. The former Black Satellites skipper is one of the best attackers in the league.



He ended the 2021/2022 season as Hearts of Oak's top scorer with 12 goals.



Dominic Nsobila

Accra Lions skipper, Dominic Nsobilla, reportedly has his name on the list.



He is a defensive midfielder who played 33 games for Lions as they finished midtable in their first top-flight season.



Youssifou Atte



Atte is a Togolese defender who played for Legon Cities.



The 26-year-old right-back has already completed a move to TP Mazaembe, signing a two-year deal.

Yaw Annoh



The 2022/2021 Ghana Premier League goal king has left the country.



The former Ashanti Gold forward recently completed a move to Egyptian side Ismaily SC.



