Here are 5 CAF maiden awards won by Evelyn Badu

Former Hasaacas Ladies player, Evelyn Badu

Evelyn Badu wins CAF Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies beat Hasaacas Ladies in the 2021 CAFWCL final



Morocco host 2022CAF Awards



Former Hasaacas Ladies forward, Evelyn Badu, has written her name in African football history after winning big at the 2022 Confederation of African Football(CAF) Awards in Rabat, Morocco.



The Black Princesses captain won two inaugural awards at the event, which took place on Thursday, July 21, 2022.



The double awards add to Badu's three previous CAF debut awards, making her the first African female footballer to win five CAF debut awards.

The Alvaldsnes forward won her previous three at the inaugural edition of the CAF Women's Champions League in 2021.



Here are all five CAF debut awards won by Badu



CAF Interclub Player of the Year Awards (Women)



Badu won the Interclub award at the 2022 CAF Awards.



She beat two Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players, Andile Dlamini and Bambanani Mbanie, to claim the new category.

CAF Young Player of the Year (Women)



Badu landed her second of the night at the awards gala, winning the Women's Young Player of the Year award.



She defeated former teammate Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies) and Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne).



CAF Women's Champions League Player of the Group Stage



During the 2021 CAFWCL, Evelyn Badu became the first player to win the group stage award.

She netted three goals in three games and won back-to-back woman-of-the-match awards.



CAF Women's Champions League Player of the tournament



Badu ended up being named the best player of the tournament after her stellar performance that gained her prominence on the continent.



CAF Women's Champions League top scorer



Badu won the top scorer of the tournament with five goals, three in the group stage and two in the knockout round.

EE/BOG