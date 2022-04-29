Here are the five strikers Ghana could send to 2022 World Cup

L-R Inaki Williams, Felix Afena Gyan, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Eddie Nketiah

The Black Stars could have a new look for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The new look could focus more on the striking options for the Black Stars as the Ghana Football Association(GFA) have begun talks with in form eligible Ghanaian players born abroad to pledge allegiance to Ghana.



The move by the GFA could help Ghana have a good blend of new and old faces strikers which could give the Black Stars coach better options to choose from.



Here are the five potential strikers that could play for Ghana at the World Cup



Inaki Williams



The Athletic Bilbao forward has reportedly gotten the green light from his parents to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars.



Inaki is a Spanish-born Ghanaian. He has made one appearance for Spain but is eligible to play for Ghana since it was not a competitive fixture.

He liked Ghana's World Cup group posted by the official Black Stars handle on Twitter, fueling rumours about his possible switch.



Felix Afena-Gyan



The AS Roma youngster made his Black Stars debut in 2022, playing a pivotal role in Ghana's qualification to the World Cup.



Felix Afena-Gyan made a case for himself during the playoffs, showing his potential. He could join the Black Stars for the World Cup.



Jordan Ayew



Jordan Ayew has been a key member of the Black Stars and is one of the first names on the list if he is not injured. He will be making his second appearance at the World Cup this year.

The Back Stars coach could count on his experience at the finals.



Antoine Semenyo



Antoine Seemnyo, unlike the Ghanaians born abroad who are now set to begin the process of their nationality switch, he has already completed his.



He earned his debut call-up for the play-off against Nigeria but got replaced due to injury.



The British-born Ghanaian has recovered and could make the squad for the World Cup barren any injury.



Semenyo has 17 goals involvement this season for Bristol City in 30 games, 7 goals, and 10 assists.

Eddie Nketiah



Eddie Nketiah in a recent interview said he is open to playing for the Black Stars but will make a final decision at the end of the season.



"Of course, it is a possibility. I’m open to both, playing for Ghana and playing for England as well,” Nketiah told The Beautiful Game podcast.



“It’s always good to have the opportunity to potentially do that,” the youngster added.



“Both my parents are Ghanaians and so I have Ghanaian roots but I have to focus on my club football and help Arsenal finish the season well then I can sit down with my family and make a decision.”



According to reports, Nketiah has secured his Ghanaian passport. The 21-year-old has scored 7 goals in 21 games this season.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







