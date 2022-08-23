Here are the nine new players who joined Hearts of Oak in transfer window

FA Cup winners, Accra Hearts of Oak beefed up their squad with nine signings as the transfer window came to a close on Monday, August 22, 2022.
The Phobians were busy in the window even on deadline way as they pulled strings to sign a player at the last hour.
Striker, Maxwell Abbey Quaye was a surprise signing as he switched from Great Olympics in the final hours of deadline day
The Rainbow club boosted all departments of their team from goalkeeping, defence, midfield to attack.
The club was able to bring in Junior Kaaba, an international player from Cameroon to add to their attack ahead of their campaign in the CAF Confederations League.
However, the Phobians released a few players included Kofi Kordzi, Sumaila Larry and Patrick Razak.
Despite being linked to Asante Kotoko, Sulley Muntari did not leave Hearts of Oak as it was rumoured.
Here are Hearts of Oak’s complete transfer deals
IN
Konadu Yiadom – WAFA SC CB 3y
Yassan Ouatching- Free – CAR – FW 2y
Junior Kaaba- free – Cameroon- 3y
Zakaria Yakubu – All Blacks – CB
Eric Ofori Antwi – Free – GK 2y
Wisdom Bumekpor – M – Gye Nyame
Eric Esso – Ashgold – DM – 3y
Maxwell Quaye- Great Olympics
Prince Darmamg – M
OUT
William Dankyi
Kofi Kordzi
Sumaila Larry
Patrick Razak
Enoch Addo
JNA
