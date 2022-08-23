Here are the nine new players who joined Hearts of Oak in transfer window

Hearts of Oak new players

FA Cup winners, Accra Hearts of Oak beefed up their squad with nine signings as the transfer window came to a close on Monday, August 22, 2022.

The Phobians were busy in the window even on deadline way as they pulled strings to sign a player at the last hour.



Striker, Maxwell Abbey Quaye was a surprise signing as he switched from Great Olympics in the final hours of deadline day



The Rainbow club boosted all departments of their team from goalkeeping, defence, midfield to attack.



The club was able to bring in Junior Kaaba, an international player from Cameroon to add to their attack ahead of their campaign in the CAF Confederations League.



However, the Phobians released a few players included Kofi Kordzi, Sumaila Larry and Patrick Razak.

Despite being linked to Asante Kotoko, Sulley Muntari did not leave Hearts of Oak as it was rumoured.



Here are Hearts of Oak’s complete transfer deals



IN



Konadu Yiadom – WAFA SC CB 3y



Yassan Ouatching- Free – CAR – FW 2y

Junior Kaaba- free – Cameroon- 3y



Zakaria Yakubu – All Blacks – CB



Eric Ofori Antwi – Free – GK 2y



Wisdom Bumekpor – M – Gye Nyame



Eric Esso – Ashgold – DM – 3y

Maxwell Quaye- Great Olympics



Prince Darmamg – M



OUT



William Dankyi



Kofi Kordzi

Sumaila Larry



Patrick Razak



Enoch Addo



JNA