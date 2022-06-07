2
Here are the three Ghanaian football stars with chieftiancy titles

Football Chiefs Partey, Asamoah Gyan and Francis Bossman

Football and chieftaincy are not known to have a symbiotic relationship but occasionally, especially in the African setting, the two distinct and unique societal institutions clash at some point.

In quite rare circumstances, football stars have flirted with the chieftaincy institution, either as chiefs or as ‘development chiefs’.

These accolades, bestowed on the football stars, enjoins them to undertake various projects in area where they go their honor.

Below are three Ghanaian football stars with chieftaincy titles

Asamoah Gyan

The legendary Ghanaian footballer was in 2019 installed as Ngoryifia-Doemenyotor of the Gbi traditional area in the Hohoe municipality of the Volta Region.

The title translates as the ‘Kind-hearted, Progressive Chief’.

Ghana’s all-time top scorer received the prestigious position for his contribution to the country’s sport and charity activities.

Thomas Partey

The Arsenal midfielder might be the latest chief in the country after being crowned Development Chief of Krobo Traditional Area on Friday, June 3, 2022.

At a huge event held in his hometown, Krobo Odumase in the Eastern Region, Partey was accorded the position in recognition of his charitable activities in the area as well as his football exploits which have shone the lights on the community.

Francis Bossman

Former Ghana midfielder Francis Bossman was installed chief of Sekyere Krobo in the Western Region. The former footballer kingship name is Nana Gyebre III

Bossman was a key player for Hearts in the 2000s and was part of the team that won the maiden edition of the CAF Confederations Cup in 2004.

He went on to win four Ghana Premier League titles with the Phobians before joining New Edubiase in the 2009/10 season.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
