Here are the two things that will make Narteh Ogum return to Asante Kotoko

‘Resigned’ Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has reportedly tabled two conditions that would move him to make a u-turn on his decision.



Angel FM reports that their sources close to Narteh Ogum have indicated that Ogum will be willing to return to Asante Kotoko if there is a call from the Manhyia Palace asking him to let issues and return to the club.



The other reason is that Dr Narteh Ogum is not unaware of the love and support he received from Asante Kotoko fans during his debut season with the club and would reverse his decision should the supporters demand his return.



Ogum resigned on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, via voice notice to the club during a board and management meeting.

Reacting to this news, the Administration and Operations Manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi confirmed that Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned from his role but he is yet to submit his resignation letter.



“The coach has not formally written to the club about his resignation, but even when some members tried to persuade him to change his mind, his response was that his decision was final,” Dasoberi told the Daily Graphic.



He added that Prosper Narteh resigned from his position after his proposal to sign 17 new players was rejected by the Board.



“During the meeting with the board to discuss his report to the management, there was a disagreement over his request to sack 10 players and recruit 17 new players, including four centre-backs."



“It was at the point when some members of the board questioned the justification of some of his requests that Coach Prosper Ogum said he had a two-year contract but wanted to move on with his life, so the club must look for a new coach,” he added.



