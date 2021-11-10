Here are two changes Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh could make in line up against Gold Stars

Prosper Narteh, Asante Kotoko coach

• Richard Boadu could make full Kotoko debut against Gold Stars

• Abdul Ganiyu set to miss Gold Stars-Kotoko clash



• Andrews Appau to return to Kotoko line up



Asante Kotoko SC Head Coach, Prosper Narteh, could make two changes in his line-up against Bibiani Gold Stars FC on Friday.



Ogum is expected to make the changes in his starting eleven due to defender Ismail Ganiyu's call up to the Black Stars and the nature of the game ahead.



The fast-raising gaffer has kept a consistent team in the last two games which resulted in late victories.

However, Ganiyu's absence could change the shape team as young defender Andrews Appau is set to fill the void alongside regular member Mubarick Yussif.



Moreover, star signing Richard Boadu is set to have his full debut for the Porcupines in the away fixture.



Asante Kotoko will reportedly depart Kumasi on Thursday the first match on the GPL week three schedule.



Both Kotoko and Gold Stars are unbeaten after two matches into the season.



