Here is a list of dignitaries, ex-footballers expected to grace Asamoah Gyan's book launch

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan is set to launch his book on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Kempinski Hotel.
The highly anticipated book dubbed 'The LeGyandary' would tell the untold stories about the career of the former Black Stars captain.
The launch is expected to be graced by top political figures, top football administrators, African football legends, former Black Stars players, and coaches.
The programme is set to commence at 5:00 PM Ghana time.
Political gurus expected
President Nana Addo Dankwah-Akufo-Addo
Former President John Mahama
First lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo
Top football officials
GFA boss Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku
CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe.
Ex-footballers
Didier Drogba
Anthony Baffoe
Emmanuel Adebayor
Jay Jay Okocha
El Hadj Diouf
Kalilou Fadiga
Anthony Yeboah
Baffour Gyan
Samuel Osei Kuffour
Agyeman Badu
Former Black Stars coaches
Avram Grant
Kwesi Appiah
