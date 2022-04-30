1
Here is a list of dignitaries, ex-footballers expected to grace Asamoah Gyan's book launch

The Legyandary Asamoah Gyan set to launch book

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan is set to launch his book on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Kempinski Hotel.

The highly anticipated book dubbed 'The LeGyandary' would tell the untold stories about the career of the former Black Stars captain.

The launch is expected to be graced by top political figures, top football administrators, African football legends, former Black Stars players, and coaches.

The programme is set to commence at 5:00 PM Ghana time.

Political gurus expected

President Nana Addo Dankwah-Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama

First lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Top football officials

GFA boss Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe.

Ex-footballers

Didier Drogba

Anthony Baffoe

Emmanuel Adebayor

Jay Jay Okocha

El Hadj Diouf

Kalilou Fadiga

Anthony Yeboah

Baffour Gyan

Samuel Osei Kuffour

Agyeman Badu

Former Black Stars coaches

Avram Grant

Kwesi Appiah

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
