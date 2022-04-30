Here is a list of dignitaries, ex-footballers expected to grace Asamoah Gyan's book launch

Asamoah Gyan set to launch book

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan is set to launch his book on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Kempinski Hotel.

The highly anticipated book dubbed 'The LeGyandary' would tell the untold stories about the career of the former Black Stars captain.



The launch is expected to be graced by top political figures, top football administrators, African football legends, former Black Stars players, and coaches.



The programme is set to commence at 5:00 PM Ghana time.



Political gurus expected



President Nana Addo Dankwah-Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama



First lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo



Top football officials



GFA boss Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku



CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe.

Ex-footballers



Didier Drogba



Anthony Baffoe



Emmanuel Adebayor



Jay Jay Okocha

El Hadj Diouf



Kalilou Fadiga



Anthony Yeboah



Baffour Gyan



Samuel Osei Kuffour

Agyeman Badu



Former Black Stars coaches



Avram Grant



Kwesi Appiah