Here is what Michael Essien told Inaki Williams after he switched nationality to Ghana

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien

Ghana legend, Michael Essien is happy that Inaki Williams' nationality switch from Spain to Ghana has gone through successfully.



The Chelsea icon has become the first former Black Stars player to welcome the forward who was born in Spain to the Ghana national team after the official announcement on Tuesday, July 5, 2020.



Already, Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew and striker Felix Afena-Gyan have congratulated the Athletic Bilbao marksman for making the switch.



Inaki Williams in a Twitter post on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, confirmed that he is now open to playing for the Black Stars after completing his nationality switch from Spain to Ghana.

"Welcome home Inaki Williams," Michael Essien retweeted the announcement post of the Spanish-born player with the Ghana flag.



Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah are also available for selection after committing their national team career to Ghana.



