Herman Abban earns Davis Cup call up

Ghanaian tennis star, Herman Abban

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

US-based Ghanaian tennis star Herman Abban has expressed delight at his inclusion in Ghana's Golden Rackets squad for the upcoming Davis Cup in Cairo, Egypt scheduled from 11th to 14th August 2021.

Herman currently trains at Lake Bluff Racket Club in the US as one of two foreign-based players named in Coach Fred Egyir's squad for the 4-day clay-court event scheduled for next month.



Speaking to ghanatennis.org following the news of his call up, Herman disclosed that he is honoured to represent his country again.

Other players included in Coach Frederick Egyir's squad: 4 locally-based players. Ghana Tennis Federation's number one Johnson Acquah, Benjamin Palm, Japheth Bagerbaseh, Samuel Antwi plus foreign-based Isaac Nortey.



Countries participating in Davis Cup Africa Zone III qualification to Zone II play-off include Algeria, Benin, Kenya, Madagascar, Rwanda, Mozambique, Ghana, and host nation Egypt.