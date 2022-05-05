Hertha Berlin Coach Felix Magath praises KP Boateng after recent display of top form

KP Boateng

The head coach for Hertha Berlin, Felix Magath has applauded the performances of KP Boateng in recent weeks, insisting that he is helping the club in the charge to avoid relegation.

The Ghana forward in the last few matches of the German club in the Bundesliga has displayed top form to push the team to secure crucial points.



Speaking on the player in an interview ahead of the game against Mainz, Coach Felix Magath said KP Boateng is a key player in his team, especially for the important matches.



“Prince is the decisive factor in the important games. His skills are now in demand. He has to lead us to stay up in the league,” the Hertha Berlin coach said to BZ.

The coach added, "Prince can lead the team, brings structure, directs his teammates, leads the way - the last few games have shown that impressively.”



The match between Hertha Berlin and Mainz is scheduled to be played on Saturday at 16:30GMT.



