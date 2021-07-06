Hertha Berlin coach explains KP Boateng's special training program

Kevin-Prince Boateng in action

The manager for Hertha Berlin, Pal Dardai has revealed that Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has been assigned to a special training program because he doesn’t want to overload him with a lot of running.

It has been almost two weeks since the ex-Black Stars forward sealed a sensational return to his boyhood club in the German Bundesliga.



Last week, he finally ended his contract with ARD for the 2020 European Championship as he joined his Hertha Berlin teammates in camp for pre-season.



After featuring in his team’s first friendly over the weekend, KP Boateng has now been assigned to a special training program.

According to head coach Pal Dardai, the training designed for players over 30 years is to ensure ageing players are not stressed with a lot of running during training.



“He [KP Boateng] gets a special program so he doesn’t have to run so much,” the coach said in an interview.