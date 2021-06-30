Hertha Berlin confirm Kevin-Prince Boateng's availability for pre-season

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Hertha Berlin have confirmed the availability of new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng as they commenced pre-season.

They were doubts Boateng would be available from the start because he signed a contract as a pundit for Euro 2020 for a German television station.



However, Boateng and TV station have mutually terminated the contract, with the Ghanaian reporting to Hertha Berling camp.



"We can confirm that Prince is available to us at the start of training," said Fredi Bobic, sports director at Hertha BSC.

"Many thanks to the people in charge of ARD for their flexibility."



Boateng has signed a one year contract with Hertha, marking his return to the boyhood club after 13 years.



He is hoping to retire at the club.