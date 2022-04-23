1
Menu
Sports

Hertha Berlin manager Felix confirms KP Boateng's starting role ahead of Stuttgart clash

Kevin Prince Boateng Hertha Bsc 610x400 Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sat, 23 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hertha Berlin manager, Felix Magath has confirmed that Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng will be starting in their Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The 34-year-old impressed on his return to the starting eleven last week, as Hertha Berlin secured a hard-fought victory over Augsburg.

Ahead of the survival battle between Hertha Berlin and Stuttgart, the experienced gaffer says he is not dropping the Ghanaian despite managing the workload on him during training.

"Prince was a key factor in the game against Augsburg. He led the team and brought in structure," he said.

"So we don't need to play hide-and-seek. Of course, Prince will be on the field the day after tomorrow and hopefully directing the way he did in Augsburg.”

Meanwhile, Kevin-Prince Boateng has urged his teammates to take the rest of the games in the Bundesliga as finals.

"We played an outstanding game. Now we still have four finals,” he said.

Hertha Berlin are just a point and a position above the drop zone with four games remaining.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
For a moment, I passed out – Sir Sam Jonah narrates harrowing moment in a mine
Your ‘dead on arrival’ comment treated with contempt – Ablakwa to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over E-Levy suit
Stay away from the Judiciary – Sosu warns Dame
Two Ghanaians in the grip of FBI for their roles in a US$6 million romance, inheritance scam
Sulley Muntari is not human, he is a spirit – Henry Asante
Akuapem Poloo makes a bold confession
Attempt to bury boy, cow alive foiled
Petition to impeach Akufo-Addo will fail – Former MP
Meet the beautiful wife and family of Stephen Appiah
'Maame Water' spirit ruined our careers - Ex-starlet Captain
Related Articles: