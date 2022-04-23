Hertha Berlin manager Felix confirms KP Boateng's starting role ahead of Stuttgart clash

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Hertha Berlin manager, Felix Magath has confirmed that Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng will be starting in their Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The 34-year-old impressed on his return to the starting eleven last week, as Hertha Berlin secured a hard-fought victory over Augsburg.



Ahead of the survival battle between Hertha Berlin and Stuttgart, the experienced gaffer says he is not dropping the Ghanaian despite managing the workload on him during training.



"Prince was a key factor in the game against Augsburg. He led the team and brought in structure," he said.



"So we don't need to play hide-and-seek. Of course, Prince will be on the field the day after tomorrow and hopefully directing the way he did in Augsburg.”

Meanwhile, Kevin-Prince Boateng has urged his teammates to take the rest of the games in the Bundesliga as finals.



"We played an outstanding game. Now we still have four finals,” he said.



Hertha Berlin are just a point and a position above the drop zone with four games remaining.