Hertha Berlin manager depending on KP Boateng's leadership in playoffs against Hamburg

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Hertha Berlin manager Felix Magath believes Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng will play a key role in the club's quest to stay up.

The capital-based side need to beat Hamburg in the promotion playoffs on Monday night to confirm their stay in the Bundesliga.



"I am convinced that Prince in Hamburg - and also for the future of Hertha BSC - will be and remain a decisive factor," said the 69-year-old in an interview with "Bild".



After the first leg defeat to Hamburg on the road, Magath and the midfielder were engage in a heated argument, according to reports.

But the veteran manager revealed there was no feud between them as the objective is to make sure they stay in the topflight.



"The issue is not an issue," said Magath, "We, Prince and I, will discuss together how he is most valuable to our Hertha in the second leg.



"But one thing has to be clear to everyone: The 90 minutes are all about Hertha BSC," he concluded.