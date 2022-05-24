0
Menu
Sports

Hertha Berlin manager depending on KP Boateng's leadership in playoffs against Hamburg

HAJJDS Kevin-Prince Boateng

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hertha Berlin manager Felix Magath believes Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng will play a key role in the club's quest to stay up. 

The capital-based side need to beat Hamburg in the promotion playoffs on Monday night to confirm their stay in the Bundesliga.

"I am convinced that Prince in Hamburg - and also for the future of Hertha BSC - will be and remain a decisive factor," said the 69-year-old in an interview with "Bild".

After the first leg defeat to Hamburg on the road, Magath and the midfielder were engage in a heated argument, according to reports.

But the veteran manager revealed there was no feud between them as the objective is to make sure they stay in the topflight.

"The issue is not an issue," said Magath, "We, Prince and I, will discuss together how he is most valuable to our Hertha in the second leg.

"But one thing has to be clear to everyone: The 90 minutes are all about Hertha BSC," he concluded.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies
Justice Honyenuga threatens to expunge evidence ‘exonerating’ Opuni, Agongo
Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
Why Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his Ghanaian name
Why Prof. Adei got nicknamed ‘the fool’ during his teenage years
What’s Your Point – Lydia Forson ‘Stings’ Gabby Otchere-Darko
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi
Related Articles: